Mangalam Seeds standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.17% to Rs 10.52 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 59.04% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.17% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.12% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 36.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.528.02 31 36.4032.16 13 OPM %6.8411.35 -14.6214.68 - PBDT0.530.80 -34 4.374.09 7 PBT0.400.69 -42 3.973.65 9 NP0.340.83 -59 3.613.37 7
