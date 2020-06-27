Mangalam Seeds standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.17% to Rs 10.52 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 59.04% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.17% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.12% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 36.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.528.0236.4032.166.8411.3514.6214.680.530.804.374.090.400.693.973.650.340.833.613.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)