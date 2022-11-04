JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit declines 71.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 61.06% to Rs 283.39 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.06% to Rs 283.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 727.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales283.39727.82 -61 OPM %-6.678.93 -PBDT-36.7258.14 PL PBT-49.4845.54 PL NP-32.1928.98 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU