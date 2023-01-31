Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 145.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.03% to Rs 1173.24 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 145.16% to Rs 76.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.03% to Rs 1173.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 761.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1173.24761.7012.008.66114.5060.1397.0247.2176.1731.07

