JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 145.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 54.03% to Rs 1173.24 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 145.16% to Rs 76.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.03% to Rs 1173.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 761.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1173.24761.70 54 OPM %12.008.66 -PBDT114.5060.13 90 PBT97.0247.21 106 NP76.1731.07 145

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU