Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1779.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.47% to Rs 24608.03 crore

Net Loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1779.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 410.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 85.47% to Rs 24608.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13268.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24608.0313268.13-8.11-0.10-2268.78-261.76-2565.72-550.69-1779.26-410.15

