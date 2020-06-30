Manjeera Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 66.92 croreNet Loss of Manjeera Constructions reported to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 66.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 45.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 234.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 234.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.9263.44 5 234.97234.54 0 OPM %1.094.65 -2.6812.75 - PBDT-6.950.31 PL -37.971.11 PL PBT-8.52-1.45 -488 -44.32-5.08 -772 NP-8.87-0.80 -1009 -45.52-2.01 -2165
