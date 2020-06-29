Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.90% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.90% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.30% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 8.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.274.12 -45 8.1010.75 -25 OPM %63.0023.79 -74.8159.81 - PBDT0.55-0.34 LP 2.885.39 -47 PBT0.54-0.42 LP 2.755.23 -47 NP0.33-0.75 LP 2.064.23 -51
