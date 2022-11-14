Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 29.17% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.671.5784.4375.800.770.620.740.570.620.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)