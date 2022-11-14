JUST IN
Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 29.17% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.671.57 6 OPM %84.4375.80 -PBDT0.770.62 24 PBT0.740.57 30 NP0.620.48 29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:29 IST

