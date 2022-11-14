Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2022 quarter
L&T bags one more package for Chennai Metro Rail Project
Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spurts 10.73%, S&P BSE Energy index Rises 1.85%
ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 1.67 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 29.17% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.671.57 6 OPM %84.4375.80 -PBDT0.770.62 24 PBT0.740.57 30 NP0.620.48 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU