JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 93.48% to Rs 81.28 crore

Net loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 93.48% to Rs 81.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales81.2842.01 93 OPM %-1.57-2.67 -PBDT-0.542.88 PL PBT-1.591.43 PL NP-1.271.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements