Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 93.48% to Rs 81.28 croreNet loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 93.48% to Rs 81.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales81.2842.01 93 OPM %-1.57-2.67 -PBDT-0.542.88 PL PBT-1.591.43 PL NP-1.271.30 PL
