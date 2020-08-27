Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 68.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 58.67 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 68.69% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 58.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.58.6760.4336.3022.2213.7310.8512.949.5311.376.74

