Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 68.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 58.67 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 68.69% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 58.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales58.6760.43 -3 OPM %36.3022.22 -PBDT13.7310.85 27 PBT12.949.53 36 NP11.376.74 69
