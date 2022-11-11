Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilMardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
