Marg Projects & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Marg Projects & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Defence budget pegged at Rs 3.05 lakh crore
2019-20 Interim Budget allocates highest-ever capital expenditure for railways
Budget 2019-20: Delhi Police gets Rs 7,881.77 cr
Budget 2019: Direct tax collection shoots up to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 6.38 lakh crore
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Marg Projects & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU