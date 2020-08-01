Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 0.27 croreNet loss of Marg Techno-Projects reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 69.44% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.26 4 1.220.72 69 OPM %-7.4176.92 -34.434.17 - PBDT-0.030.20 PL 0.320.03 967 PBT-0.030.20 PL 0.310.02 1450 NP-0.060.20 PL 0.210.01 2000
