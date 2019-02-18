JUST IN
Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.200.15 33 OPM %40.0053.33 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.080.08 0 NP0.080.08 0

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 12:42 IST

