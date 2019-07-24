Marico Ltd extends losing streak

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.5, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 3.88% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.5, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.Marico Ltd has lost around 4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28990.9, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 356.9, down 1.41% on the day. Marico Ltd tumbled 0.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 3.88% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 42.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)