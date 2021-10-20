Marico Ltd stays in bearish mode

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 562.75, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 56.17% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 33.79% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 562.75, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18327. The Sensex is at 61462.03, down 0.41%.Marico Ltd has gained around 0.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.3, down 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 567.2, down 1.28% on the day. Marico Ltd jumped 56.17% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 33.79% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 63.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

