Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.78% to Rs 34.21 crore

Net loss of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 34.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 138.38% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 129.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.2130.88 11 129.89122.20 6 OPM %1.7011.43 -8.498.70 - PBDT-0.632.15 PL 6.465.72 13 PBT-1.710.73 PL 1.820.74 146 NP-1.170.98 PL 2.360.99 138

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:05 IST

