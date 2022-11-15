Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 48.89% to Rs 23.16 croreNet loss of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.89% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.1645.31 -49 OPM %-16.4519.77 -PBDT-5.108.02 PL PBT-6.346.93 PL NP-6.344.14 PL
