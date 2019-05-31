Market Creators reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.01% to Rs 1.06 croreMarket Creators reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.01% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.63% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.061.71 -38 4.566.48 -30 OPM %-14.15-2.92 --7.8910.49 - PBDT0.01-0.48 LP 0.040.10 -60 PBT0-0.46 100 0.010.01 0 NP0-0.46 100 0.010.01 0
