JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shares end with modest losses
Business Standard

Market Creators reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.01% to Rs 1.06 crore

Market Creators reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.01% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.63% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.061.71 -38 4.566.48 -30 OPM %-14.15-2.92 --7.8910.49 - PBDT0.01-0.48 LP 0.040.10 -60 PBT0-0.46 100 0.010.01 0 NP0-0.46 100 0.010.01 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU