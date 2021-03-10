Market trading firm on upbeat Asian stocks

Key benchmark indices are trading firm in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 291.76 points or 0.57% at 51,317.24. The Nifty 50 index was up 79.80 points or 0.53% at 15,178.20. Upbeat Asian stocks boosted sentiment.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.76%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.55%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is strong. On the BSE, 1375 shares rose and 609 shares fell. A total of 80 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

Power Grid Corporation of India rose 0.53%. Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 9 March 2021 acquired Ramgarh New Transmission (RNTL), the Project SPV to establish Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under phase II - Part A, on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - REC Power Distribution Company.

Bharat Forge rose 0.55%. Bharat Forge said the company has made further investment of Rs 4 crore in its associate company -Aeron Systems Private Limited {Aeron) by way of purchasing 39,000 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 1,015.64/- in accordance with the terms of Shareholders Agreement with Aeron and its founders. Consequently, the company's stake in Aeron has been increased from 26% to 36% (fully diluted).

Godrej Properties gained 3.11% to Rs 1497.05. Godrej Properties said the company has launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on March 9 and fixed floor price at Rs 1,513.39 per share.

Indian Bank rose 0.92%. Indian Bank said that the Committee of Directors has accorded approval for raising of equity capital of the bank aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore (including premium) through qualified institutions placement (QIP) in one or more tranches. The fund raising would be subject to all statutory and regulatory approvals, it said.

Jubilant FoodWorks rose 0.93%. Jubilant FoodWorks informed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V. has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of Fides Food Systems Coeratief U.A., Netherlands which holds 32.81% equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V. Consequently, the company stands fully released from the guarantee issued by it in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V.

Global Markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher Wednesday as investors returned to risky assets, confident that a massive U.S. stimulus package will soon be approved. The session in Asia-Pacific follows an overnight session on Wall Street where bond yields declined and tech stocks staged a comeback.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after a decline in bond yields caused investors to rotate back into the beaten-up technology sector. The 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 5 basis points to 1.54%. The benchmark rate traded as high as 1.62% on Monday.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are aiming to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday so that Biden can sign it by the weekend. The legislation extends a $300 per week jobless benefit boost and programs expanding unemployment aid to millions more Americans through September 6.

The OECD sharply raised its 2021 global growth forecast on Tuesday as the deployment of vaccines and a huge US stimulus programme have greatly improved economic prospects. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says it now expects the global economy to grow by 5.6%, an increase of 1.4% points from its December forecast.

Global economic prospects have improved markedly in recent months, helped by the gradual deployment of effective vaccines, announcements of additional fiscal support in some countries, and signs that economies are coping better with measures to suppress the virus, it said in a report.

Back home, key equity benchmarks surged to end near the day's high on Tuesday, led by firmness in private banks and financial shares. Metals and pharma shares corrected. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 584.41 points or 1.16% to 51,025.48. The Nifty 50 index added 142.20 points or 0.95% at 15,098.40.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,801.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,250.22 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 March, provisional data showed.

