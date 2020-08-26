JUST IN
Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 16.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Martin Burn declined 16.98% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.25 -76 OPM %-150.00-212.00 -PBDT0.490.74 -34 PBT0.440.68 -35 NP0.440.53 -17

