Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 16.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Martin Burn declined 16.98% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.060.25-150.00-212.000.490.740.440.680.440.53

