Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Martin Burn declined 37.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.01 600 OPM %-585.71-2100.00 -PBDT0.360.53 -32 PBT0.300.48 -38 NP0.250.40 -38
