Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 337.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 574.19% to Rs 20.90 crore

Net profit of rose 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 574.19% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.88% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 29.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20.903.1029.2722.103.496.771.613.530.840.200.460.910.820.180.390.800.700.160.280.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)