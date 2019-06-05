Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 337.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 574.19% to Rs 20.90 croreNet profit of Maruti Infrastructure rose 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 574.19% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.88% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 29.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.903.10 574 29.2722.10 32 OPM %3.496.77 -1.613.53 - PBDT0.840.20 320 0.460.91 -49 PBT0.820.18 356 0.390.80 -51 NP0.700.16 338 0.280.57 -51
