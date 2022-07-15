Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 1.33%, gains for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8682, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.52% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 68.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

