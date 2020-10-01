Maruti Suzuki India records 30% growth in total sales in Sep

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 160,442 units in September 2020. This is a growth of 30.8% over the same period previous year. The performance has to be seen in the context of lower base of September 2019.

Total sales include domestic sales of 150,040 units and 2,568 units for other OEMs.

In addition, the Company exported 7,834 units in September 2020.

With total sales of 393,130 units in Q2 (FY2020-21) the Company registered a growth of 16.2% over the same period previous year, on a lower base.

With this, the Company closed H1 i.e. April-September (FY2020-21) with total sales of 469,729 units a decline of 36.6% over H1 April-September (FY2019-20). Company's sales performance in the first half has to be seen in conjunction with COVID-19 related disruptions.

