Maruti Suzuki India standalone net profit declines 17.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 18926.40 croreNet profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 17.22% to Rs 1489.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1799.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 18926.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18940.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales18926.4018940.00 0 OPM %10.2016.04 -PBDT2827.803256.40 -13 PBT2060.102567.40 -20 NP1489.301799.00 -17
