Maruti Suzuki launches All-New Alto K10 S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki has launched the All-New Alto K10 S-CNG.

The All-New Alto K10 S-CNG is powered by a Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering unmatched fuel efficiency and refinement. The Alto K10 S-CNG's powertrain with dual-interdependent ECUs, develops a peak power output of 41.7kW(56.69PS++)@5300RPM and max torque of 82.1Nm@3400RPM in CNG Mode.

Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Alto K-10 S-CNG deliversan incredible fuel-efficiency of 33.85 km/kg.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG has been conceptualized, designed, and developed at the company's world-class research and development facility. The suspension setup of the Alto K10 S-CNG has been calibrated to the updated powertrain to enhance ride quality, comfort, and safety. Maruti Suzuki's Research & Development facility conducts rigorous testing of its factory-fitted S-CNG cars to deliver unmatched safety, performance, durability, and fuel-efficiency.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki offers the country's largest selection of CNG vehicles at various price points, fulfilling the Government's goal of reducing oil imports and increasing the proportion of natural gas in the country's primary energy mix.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)