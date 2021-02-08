Maruti Suzuki's production falls 10% in January

Maruti Suzuki India said its total production declined by 10.12% to 160,975 units in January 2021 from 179,103 units produced in January 2020.
Total passenger vehicle production fell by 11.41% to 156,439 units in January 2021 from 176,598 units in January 2020. Production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) jumped 81.07% to 4,536 units.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell 1.9% to settle at Rs 7,494.50 on Friday, 5 February 2021. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 5 February 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 8,400 on 13 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4,002 on 03 April 2020.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).
