Maruti Suzuki sales spurt 88% QoQ in July

The car major reported total sales of 108,064 units in July 2020, up 88.2% as against 57,428 units sold in June 2020.

Annually, the total sales have fallen 1.1% from 109,264 units sold in July 2019. While total domestic sales rose 1.3% to 101,307 units, total exports sales have fallen 27% to 6,757 units in July 2020 over July 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 266.90 crore in Q1 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 1376.3 crore in Q1 FY20. Net sales slumped 80.4% to Rs 3679 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of the automaker shed 0.08% to Rs 6260.45 on Friday.

