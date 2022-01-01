Maruti Suzuki sells 1.53 lakh automobile units in Dec'21

Maruti Suzuki India recorded total sales of 1,53,149 units in December 2021, which is lower by 4% as compared with 1,60,226 units sold in December 2020.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's total sales have improved by 10%. The auto maker had sold 1,39,184 units in November 2021.

While domestic sales fell by 13% to 1,30,869 units, exports jumped more than twofold to 22,280 units in December 2021 over December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The car major's consolidated net profit dropped 65.7% to Rs 486.90 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 1,419.60 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose 9.1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 19,300.50 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.96% to end at Rs 7426.90 on the BSE on Friday.

