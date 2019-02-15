Marvel Vinyls standalone net profit declines 60.42% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.74% to Rs 60.15 croreNet profit of Marvel Vinyls declined 60.42% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 62.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales60.1562.49 -4 OPM %3.415.10 -PBDT1.482.28 -35 PBT0.571.40 -59 NP0.380.96 -60
