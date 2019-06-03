Marvel Vinyls standalone net profit rises 71.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 60.51 crore

Net profit of rose 71.83% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 60.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.67% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 241.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

