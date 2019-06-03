Marvel Vinyls standalone net profit rises 71.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 60.51 croreNet profit of Marvel Vinyls rose 71.83% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 60.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.67% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 241.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.5166.30 -9 241.86249.37 -3 OPM %7.834.87 -4.785.01 - PBDT3.272.37 38 7.879.20 -14 PBT2.151.36 58 4.015.56 -28 NP1.220.71 72 2.463.60 -32
