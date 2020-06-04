MAS Financial slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 14%

MAS Financial declined 3.79% to Rs 608.05 after the NBFC major reported a 14% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.71 crore on 10.8% rise in total income to Rs 182.56 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 48.02 crore in Q4 March 2020, declining 26% from Rs 65 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expenses slipped 47.4% to Rs 12.30 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The company has made special contingent provision of Rs 20.33 crore due to Covid-19 for the total on book assets of Rs 3325.49 crore. Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 11.76% to Rs 5966.28 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The portfolio quality remained stable at 1.14% net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 1.14% over the corresponding period of the previous year despite of the prolonged ongoing crisis followed by the unprecedented pandemic situation. Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as of 31 March 2020 stood at 30.96%. The Tier-I capital stood at 28.87%.

MAS Financial Services is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The company's business and financing products are primarily focused on middle and lower income customer segments spread across urban, semi urban and rural areas, and including formal and informal sector.

