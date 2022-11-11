Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Mask Investments rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.0266.67-100.000.040.010.040.010.030.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)