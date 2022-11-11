Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Mask Investments rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.02 200 OPM %66.67-100.00 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.030.01 200
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
