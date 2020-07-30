Mastek consolidated net profit rises 66.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 55.96% to Rs 386.06 croreNet profit of Mastek rose 66.93% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 55.96% to Rs 386.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 247.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales386.06247.54 56 OPM %17.6413.28 -PBDT82.3237.19 121 PBT70.9231.46 125 NP40.4324.22 67
