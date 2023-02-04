Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 87.07 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 41.72% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 87.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales87.0784.42 3 OPM %36.8431.58 -PBDT23.7017.84 33 PBT23.1117.30 34 NP18.7513.23 42

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:36 IST

