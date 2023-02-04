Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 87.07 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 41.72% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 87.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.87.0784.4236.8431.5823.7017.8423.1117.3018.7513.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)