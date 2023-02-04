Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Knowledge Marine bags additional work order from Dredging Corp.
Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GMR Airports, NIIF announce partnership to invest in three airports
Master Utkarsh Pant from FIITJEE Mumbai is Navi Mumbai city topper with All India Rank (AIR) 45
-
Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 87.07 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 41.72% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 87.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales87.0784.42 3 OPM %36.8431.58 -PBDT23.7017.84 33 PBT23.1117.30 34 NP18.7513.23 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU