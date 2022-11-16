Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 81.63 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 7.71% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.6392.60 -12 OPM %37.2836.00 -PBDT22.6721.93 3 PBT22.1621.17 5 NP17.0515.83 8
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
