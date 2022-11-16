Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 81.63 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 7.71% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.6392.6037.2836.0022.6721.9322.1621.1717.0515.83

