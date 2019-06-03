Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 9.69% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 38.36% to Rs 32.20 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 9.69% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.36% to Rs 32.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.88% to Rs 9.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 134.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.2052.24 -38 134.41157.05 -14 OPM %28.0114.34 -25.4822.25 - PBDT3.443.19 8 13.9615.82 -12 PBT3.061.92 59 12.4913.01 -4 NP2.492.27 10 9.5610.05 -5

Mon, June 03 2019. 10:43 IST

