Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 9.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 38.36% to Rs 32.20 crore

Net profit of rose 9.69% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.36% to Rs 32.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.88% to Rs 9.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 134.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

32.2052.24134.41157.0528.0114.3425.4822.253.443.1913.9615.823.061.9212.4913.012.492.279.5610.05

