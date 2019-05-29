Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the December 2018 quarter
SEBI constitutes panel to link research to policy making
Expert Views: India appoints Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor
Small stocks lose sheen, tumbles nearly 24% in 2018
SAT grants interim stay on Sebi's order against OPG, GKN Securities
-
Sales decline 45.30% to Rs 0.64 croreNet loss of Mathew Easow Research Securities reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 45.30% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.74% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.641.17 -45 3.484.11 -15 OPM %-26.5630.77 -41.3839.17 - PBDT-0.480.18 PL 0.460.72 -36 PBT-0.510.15 PL 0.330.65 -49 NP-0.520.08 PL 0.130.46 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU