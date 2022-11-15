Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.24% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.24% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.590.6874.5870.590.020.050.010.040.010

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)