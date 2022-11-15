Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.24% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.24% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.590.68 -13 OPM %74.5870.59 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010 0
