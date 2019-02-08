Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.49% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.49% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.971.06 -8 OPM %58.7659.43 -PBDT0.340.35 -3 PBT0.310.34 -9 NP0.250.26 -4
