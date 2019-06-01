Matra Kaushal Enterprise standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Matra Kaushal Enterprise rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.190.23 -17 0.450.35 29 OPM %-184.21-47.83 --104.44-57.14 - PBDT0.200.14 43 0.080.05 60 PBT0.200.14 43 0.070.04 75 NP0.180.13 38 0.050.03 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU