Matra Kaushal Enterprise standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.190.230.450.35-184.21-47.83-104.44-57.140.200.140.080.050.200.140.070.040.180.130.050.03

