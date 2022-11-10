Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 29.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 114.86 croreNet profit of Matrimony.com declined 29.33% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 114.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales114.86109.97 4 OPM %16.1223.72 -PBDT21.3428.66 -26 PBT13.6722.00 -38 NP11.7116.57 -29
