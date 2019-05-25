Mawana Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.97 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.93% to Rs 289.72 croreNet profit of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.93% to Rs 289.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 161.33% to Rs 42.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1157.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1344.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales289.72371.12 -22 1157.711344.21 -14 OPM %20.32-8.82 -10.032.35 - PBDT51.29-35.13 LP 104.0622.93 354 PBT35.02-41.21 LP 70.69-0.99 LP NP21.97-25.54 LP 42.4416.24 161
