Mawana Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.97 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit rises 341.78% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 21.93% to Rs 289.72 crore

Net profit of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.93% to Rs 289.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.33% to Rs 42.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1157.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1344.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales289.72371.12 -22 1157.711344.21 -14 OPM %20.32-8.82 -10.032.35 - PBDT51.29-35.13 LP 104.0622.93 354 PBT35.02-41.21 LP 70.69-0.99 LP NP21.97-25.54 LP 42.4416.24 161

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 15:13 IST

