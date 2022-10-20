Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 29.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 9316.09 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services rose 29.42% to Rs 51.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 9316.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9325.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9316.099325.400.840.5975.0051.1073.8349.8951.2939.63

