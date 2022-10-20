Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 29.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nifty above 16,950 mark, breadth positive
Max Life to pay penalty of Rs 3 cr imposed by IRDAI
MaxVIL gains after subsidiary onboards New York Life as co-investor for Noida project
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
Indices drop on subdued global cues; breadth weak
-
Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 9316.09 croreNet profit of Max Financial Services rose 29.42% to Rs 51.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 9316.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9325.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9316.099325.40 0 OPM %0.840.59 -PBDT75.0051.10 47 PBT73.8349.89 48 NP51.2939.63 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU