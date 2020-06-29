Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 11.82 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 8.42% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.69% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.31% to Rs 30.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.8213.4630.7457.2513.117.289.764.791.571.433.553.501.211.393.073.350.870.952.501.87

