Mayukh Dealtrade reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.11 croreNet Loss of Mayukh Dealtrade reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 760.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.110 0 0.430.05 760 OPM %-54.550 -13.95-160.00 - PBDT-0.12-0.06 -100 0-0.06 100 PBT-0.12-0.06 -100 -0.01-0.06 83 NP-0.08-0.06 -33 -0.01-0.06 83
