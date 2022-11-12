Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit declines 7.99% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.10% to Rs 204.06 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters declined 7.99% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 204.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales204.06196.02 4 OPM %16.9320.59 -PBDT40.2044.04 -9 PBT35.0938.82 -10 NP27.1729.53 -8
