Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit declines 7.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.10% to Rs 204.06 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters declined 7.99% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 204.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.204.06196.0216.9320.5940.2044.0435.0938.8227.1729.53

