JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eros International Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit declines 99.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.45% to Rs 38.91 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters declined 99.08% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.45% to Rs 38.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.91127.35 -69 OPM %-3.6013.68 -PBDT3.6320.87 -83 PBT0.2316.55 -99 NP0.099.74 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU