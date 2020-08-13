Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit declines 99.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.45% to Rs 38.91 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters declined 99.08% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.45% to Rs 38.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.38.91127.35-3.6013.683.6320.870.2316.550.099.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)