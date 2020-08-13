Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit declines 99.08% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 16.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Mayur Uniquoters hits the roof on good Q4 numbers
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 69.45% to Rs 38.91 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters declined 99.08% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.45% to Rs 38.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.91127.35 -69 OPM %-3.6013.68 -PBDT3.6320.87 -83 PBT0.2316.55 -99 NP0.099.74 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU