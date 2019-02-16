Mayur Uniquoters reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 160.85 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters remain constant at Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 160.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 137.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales160.85137.99 17 OPM %21.1325.31 -PBDT38.4537.15 3 PBT33.9832.82 4 NP21.7521.75 0
