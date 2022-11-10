Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 58.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1702.36 croreNet profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 58.41% to Rs 213.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1702.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1570.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1702.361570.11 8 OPM %6.925.42 -PBDT279.91173.34 61 PBT261.45156.04 68 NP213.90135.03 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU