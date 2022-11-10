Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 58.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1702.36 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 58.41% to Rs 213.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1702.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1570.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1702.361570.116.925.42279.91173.34261.45156.04213.90135.03

